Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 19.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 8.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4 Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5

