The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in the second round, with Game 5 coming up.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this season, averaging 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game when playing on the road.

Boston gives up 110.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.4 when playing on the road.

The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries