The Boston Celtics (57-25) play the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and James Harden of the 76ers are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Tatum, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

On Sunday, the 76ers beat the Celtics 116-115 in OT, led by Harden with 42 points. Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24 18 6 1 4 1 Jaylen Brown 23 3 5 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 21 3 7 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26 10.6 5.1 0.8 1.4 2.9 Jaylen Brown 25.4 5.1 3.6 1.1 0.4 2.6 Marcus Smart 16.3 4 5.1 1.3 0.3 2.3 Al Horford 7.8 7.3 3.3 1.2 2.3 1.8 Malcolm Brogdon 15.7 4.2 3.9 0.1 0.2 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.