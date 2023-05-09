Derrick White will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 116-115 loss to the 76ers (his last game) White put up 12 points.

Now let's dig into White's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 14.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.9 2.7 PRA 18.5 19.9 20.9 PR 15.5 16 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.3



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers allow 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 31 12 2 0 2 1 0 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

