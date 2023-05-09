The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown had 23 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 116-115 loss against the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.1 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 34.1 PR 29.5 33.5 30.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 44 23 3 5 3 0 0 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

