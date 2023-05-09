Marcus Smart be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart tallied 21 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-115 loss against the 76ers.

In this article we will break down Smart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.0 Assists 4.5 6.3 5.1 PRA 21.5 20.9 25.4 PR 16.5 14.6 20.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 42 21 3 7 4 0 0 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

