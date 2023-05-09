In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Phoenix Suns.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Suns matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 17th in league, and allowing 111.6 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential.

These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's point total.

These two teams give up a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 30.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -115 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -125 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +100 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jamal Murray or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.