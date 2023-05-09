The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will send Charlie Morton and Nick Pivetta, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.

Boston has played as an underdog of +150 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 36 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-7 8-8 11-5 10-9 12-10 9-4

