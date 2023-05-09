Red Sox vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will send Charlie Morton and Nick Pivetta, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.
Red Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-185
|+150
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.
- Boston has played as an underdog of +150 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 36 opportunities.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-7
|8-8
|11-5
|10-9
|12-10
|9-4
