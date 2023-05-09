How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 47 home runs.
- Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .271 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 208.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.333 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Nick Pivetta (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Pivetta has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Max Fried
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
