In the series opener on Tuesday, May 9, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (24-11) square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (21-15). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been set in the game.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 9-1 (90%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.