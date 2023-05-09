Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Devers has 35 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a .250/.310/.550 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Phillies May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has collected 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .307/.383/.504 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 5 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (3-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 1 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 2 at Padres Apr. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 3 at Royals Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 2 5 2 vs. Padres Apr. 8 5.0 6 3 2 6 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 11 doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI (46 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He's slashing .338/.438/.551 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has 29 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He's slashed .282/.426/.621 so far this season.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Marlins May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 2

