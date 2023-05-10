Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 12 doubles, six home runs, 24 walks and 21 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .343/.443/.557 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashed .299/.440/.636 on the season.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.