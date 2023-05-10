Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Triston Casas and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Lee on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Braves Player Props
|Red Sox vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Braves Odds
|Red Sox vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Braves
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .160 with three doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 12 of 31 games this season (38.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (12.9%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.9%).
- He has scored in 15 of 31 games (48.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 30 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Lee will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times this season.
- He has a 2.81 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .211 against him over his 17 appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.