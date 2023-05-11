The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 49.3% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (52.6%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving on both offense and defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.

