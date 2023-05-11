In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-2.5) 212.5 -140 +120
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 212.5 -145 +120
PointsBet Celtics (-2.5) 212.5 -135 +115
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -135 +115

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in league).
  • These teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 20.6 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 222.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -110 14.9
Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5
Derrick White 11.5 -110 12.4

