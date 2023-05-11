Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-154) 2.5 (-182)

Thursday's points prop bet for Tatum is 29.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Tatum has made 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-118)

The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 2.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (24.5).

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-111) 3.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110) 1.5 (-133)

Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 0.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.

White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 10.5 (-143) 3.5 (+105) 0.5 (-154)

The 29.5-point over/under set for Embiid on Thursday is 3.6 lower than his scoring average of 33.1.

Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

Embiid averages one made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-118) 6.5 (+110) 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (-118)

James Harden has scored 21 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points higher than Thursday's points prop total.

Harden has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this year, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).

Harden has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

