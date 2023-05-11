Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-154) 2.5 (-182)
  • Thursday's points prop bet for Tatum is 29.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (10.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).
  • Tatum has made 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (-118)
  • The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 2.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (24.5).
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.
  • He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
11.5 (-111) 3.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110) 1.5 (-133)
  • Derrick White's 12.4 points per game are 0.9 points more than Thursday's over/under.
  • White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-125) 10.5 (-143) 3.5 (+105) 0.5 (-154)
  • The 29.5-point over/under set for Embiid on Thursday is 3.6 lower than his scoring average of 33.1.
  • Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
  • Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Embiid averages one made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (-118) 6.5 (+110) 8.5 (-125) 2.5 (-118)
  • James Harden has scored 21 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points higher than Thursday's points prop total.
  • Harden has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (6.5).
  • Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this year, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).
  • Harden has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

