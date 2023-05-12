Red Sox vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will look to out-hit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
The favored Red Sox have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).
Red Sox vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-115
|-105
|10.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have gone 9-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.3% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has a record of 9-5 (64.3%).
- The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston has played in 38 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-12-1).
- The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-7
|9-9
|11-5
|11-10
|12-11
|10-4
