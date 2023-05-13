Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals match up with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 15 total times this season. They've gone 9-6 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has gone 4-3 (57.1%).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Boston has played in 39 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-12-1).

The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 9-9 11-5 11-11 12-12 10-4

