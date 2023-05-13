On Saturday, May 13 at 4:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (22-17) host the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Steven Matz will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +110. The total for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (3-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.70 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won nine, or 60%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with five wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.