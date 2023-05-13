You can find player prop bet odds for Alex Verdugo, Paul Goldschmidt and others on the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals heading into their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Sale has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 5 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 6.1 3 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 5.0 9 5 5 0 1 vs. Twins Apr. 18 6.0 3 1 1 11 2 at Rays Apr. 12 4.0 7 6 5 6 2

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has recorded 46 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .305/.375/.497 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 10 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 9 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Phillies May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 10 doubles, 11 home runs, 10 walks and 35 RBI (37 total hits).

He has a .248/.301/.537 slash line on the year.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Braves May. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Braves May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 4

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 48 hits with 14 doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .316/.395/.546 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .391 with three home runs and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 7 4-for-5 4 3 4 13 1

