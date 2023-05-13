The St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) are looking for another big outing from a hitter on a roll against the Boston Red Sox (22-17) on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park. Nolan Gorman is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (3-2) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (3-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-4, 5.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (3-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, May 5, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, a 4.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.443 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz

Matz (0-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.

Matz has not registered a quality start on the season.

Matz is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

