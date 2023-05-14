Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 14
Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
In this article we will look at Horford's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|9.8
|6.6
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|7.6
|Assists
|2.5
|3
|3.3
|PRA
|--
|19
|17.5
|PR
|14.5
|16
|14.2
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.4
Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers
- Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.
- He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.
- The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per game.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Al Horford vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/11/2023
|39
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/9/2023
|25
|0
|5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|5/7/2023
|38
|10
|7
|4
|2
|5
|2
|5/5/2023
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|5/3/2023
|24
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/1/2023
|30
|11
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4/4/2023
|35
|11
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|32
|15
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|23
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
