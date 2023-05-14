The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will go head to head in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-6.5) 201 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 201.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-6.5) 201 -263 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) 200.5 -270 +225 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 32.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 222.3 points per game combined, 21.3 more points than this contest's total.
  • Boston has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9
Marcus Smart 14.5 -115 11.5
Al Horford 8.5 +100 9.8

