In Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
  • Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are on the road (115.4).
  • Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).
  • The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
