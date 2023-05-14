Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his previous game (May 11 win against the 76ers) put up 16 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brogdon's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.5 PRA 21.5 22.8 23.6 PR 18.5 19.1 20.1 3PM 2.5 2 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Malcolm Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

Brogdon is responsible for attempting 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.2 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 30 16 6 2 4 0 1 5/9/2023 26 7 3 4 1 0 0 5/7/2023 36 19 8 2 5 0 0 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brogdon or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.