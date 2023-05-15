The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida take the field in the first game of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners, on Monday at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a record of 10-11 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 40 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-10 9-9 11-6 11-12 12-13 10-5

