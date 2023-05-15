Tanner Houck and George Kirby are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners play on Monday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 51 total home runs.

Boston is fourth in baseball with a .444 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .267 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (226 total).

The Red Sox's .339 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Boston has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.359).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, May 7, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Houck is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Houck will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per appearance).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha

