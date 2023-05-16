MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, May 16
If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Justin Steele and the Cubs against Cristian Javier and the Astros.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for May 16.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Chase Silseth (0-0) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (4-1) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|LAA: Silseth
|BAL: Kremer
|4 (8.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (41.2 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|4.97
|5.4
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (3-5) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Jesus Luzardo (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|WSH: Gray
|MIA: Luzardo
|8 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45.1 IP)
|2.96
|ERA
|3.38
|7.9
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -160
- WSH Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen (1-2) when the teams play Tuesday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|DET: Lorenzen
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|4.18
|1.8
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (2-3) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Kevin Gausman (2-3) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|NYY: Germán
|TOR: Gausman
|8 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (48 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|3.38
|9.4
|K/9
|12.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -185
- NYY Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-1) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|SEA: Castillo
|BOS: Pivetta
|8 (46.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34.2 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|6.23
|10.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Red Sox
- SEA Odds to Win: -165
- BOS Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (1-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|TB: Beeks
|NYM: Verlander
|15 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (12 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|2.25
|7.2
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -160
- TB Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-2) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-5) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|MIL: Miley
|STL: Montgomery
|7 (40 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (46 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|4.11
|5.4
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -185
- MIL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-0) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Dane Dunning (3-0) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|ATL: Shuster
|TEX: Dunning
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (31.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|1.72
|-
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rangers
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Steele (6-0) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Javier (3-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|CHC: Steele
|HOU: Javier
|8 (49.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (46.2 IP)
|1.82
|ERA
|3.47
|7.1
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -165
- CHC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Lance Lynn (1-5) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|CLE: Bieber
|CHW: Lynn
|8 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (44.1 IP)
|2.61
|ERA
|7.51
|6.8
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CLE Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-0) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|CIN: Williamson
|COL: Anderson
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (5 IP)
|-
|ERA
|0.00
|-
|K/9
|3.6
Vegas Odds for Reds at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -130
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 12.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Kyle Muller (1-3) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|ARI: Henry
|OAK: Muller
|4 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (38 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|7.34
|3.6
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Athletics
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- OAK Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (2-4) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will look to Seth Lugo (3-2) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|KC: Singer
|SD: Lugo
|8 (39.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.2 IP)
|7.71
|ERA
|3.18
|8.4
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -190
- KC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-2) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (3-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|SF: Cobb
|8 (45 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47.2 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|1.70
|10.6
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Giants
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- SF Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (2-0) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (6-2) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|MIN: Ober
|LAD: Kershaw
|4 (24.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (49.2 IP)
|1.85
|ERA
|2.36
|8.1
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Twins at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -200
- MIN Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
