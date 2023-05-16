Red Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (22-20) against the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 16.
The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (2-1) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-3).
Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Red Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Boston is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (227 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.09 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|@ Braves
|W 5-2
|Brayan Bello vs Dylan Lee
|May 12
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|James Paxton vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
|May 16
|Mariners
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
|May 17
|Mariners
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|-
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.