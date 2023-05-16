Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (22-20) against the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 16.

The Mariners will call on Luis Castillo (2-1) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-3).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (227 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.09 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule