Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 51 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks fourth in the majors with a .442 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 227.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .339.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 5.09 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.375 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (2-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Pivetta has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth

