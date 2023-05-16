Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (21-20) on Tuesday, May 16, when they square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (22-20) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-165). The contest's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (2-3, 6.23 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 16 (55.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mariners have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 12 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+100) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

