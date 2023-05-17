Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 17
Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Below we will look at Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|9.8
|6.4
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|8.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.3
|PRA
|--
|19
|17.9
|PR
|14.5
|16
|14.6
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.4
Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat
- Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.
Al Horford vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/2/2022
|34
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|33
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|34
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
