Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 112-88 win over the 76ers (his previous game) Horford produced six points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Below we will look at Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 6.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 8.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 19 17.9 PR 14.5 16 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

