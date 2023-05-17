Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- Boston and Miami cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Celts as favorites by 8 or more and Heat as underdogs by 8 or more).
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are threes.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.