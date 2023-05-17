The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 227.4 points per game between them, 15.9 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 221.2 points per game combined, 9.7 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 14.5 +100 11.5 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Robert Williams III 7.5 +105 8.0

