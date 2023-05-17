When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) play at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics topped the 76ers on Sunday, 112-88. Tatum scored a team-high 51 points (and added five assists and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 51 13 5 2 0 6 Jaylen Brown 25 6 2 2 2 3 Malcolm Brogdon 12 2 2 0 0 2

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.3 10.7 5.4 1.1 1.5 3 Jaylen Brown 25.8 5.3 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.9 Al Horford 6.4 8.2 3.3 1.5 2.3 1.4 Marcus Smart 15.7 3.9 4.5 0.6 0.2 2 Malcolm Brogdon 15.7 4 3.2 0.1 0.1 2.6

