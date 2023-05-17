Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

White, in his last game (May 14 win against the 76ers) posted three points.

With prop bets available for White, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.4 10.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.7 Assists -- 3.9 1.5 PRA -- 19.9 14.8 PR 10.5 16 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

White is responsible for taking 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

