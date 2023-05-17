The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will play at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his previous game (May 14 win against the 76ers) produced 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 34.7 PR 30.5 33.5 31.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

