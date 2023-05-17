Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brogdon put up 12 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-88 win versus the 76ers.

Let's look at Brogdon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.2 PRA 21.5 22.8 22.9 PR 18.5 19.1 19.7 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

Brogdon is responsible for taking 10.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

