Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 17
Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|11.5
|15.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|3.9
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|4.5
|PRA
|22.5
|20.9
|24.1
|PR
|17.5
|14.6
|19.6
|3PM
|2.5
|1.9
|2.0
Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Smart's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Marcus Smart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/2/2022
|42
|18
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|11/30/2022
|35
|10
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.