Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Smart had seven points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 112-88 win against the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.5 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 4.5 PRA 22.5 20.9 24.1 PR 17.5 14.6 19.6 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

