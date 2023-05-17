Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (2-1) to the mound, while Marco Gonzales (3-0) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

Boston is 4-4 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 236 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).

Red Sox Schedule