Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (2-1) to the mound, while Marco Gonzales (3-0) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
  • Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Red Sox have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
  • Boston is 4-4 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
  • Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 236 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 12 Cardinals L 8-6 James Paxton vs Adam Wainwright
May 13 Cardinals L 4-3 Chris Sale vs Steven Matz
May 14 Cardinals L 9-1 Corey Kluber vs Miles Mikolas
May 15 Mariners L 10-1 Tanner Houck vs George Kirby
May 16 Mariners W 9-4 Nick Pivetta vs Luis Castillo
May 17 Mariners - Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
May 19 @ Padres - James Paxton vs Blake Snell
May 20 @ Padres - Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
May 21 @ Padres - Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
May 22 @ Angels - Tanner Houck vs Chase Silseth
May 23 @ Angels - Nick Pivetta vs Griffin Canning

