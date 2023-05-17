Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 10th in MLB play with 54 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Boston ranks fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .268 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (236 total runs).

The Red Sox's .339 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best average in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston's 5.07 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.374).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello (2-1 with a 5.01 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Bello has recorded one quality start this season.

Bello will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres - Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Nick Pivetta Griffin Canning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.