Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williams, in his last time out, had six points in a 112-88 win over the 76ers.

In this article we will look at Williams' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 6.3 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 6.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 17.7 14 PR 14.5 16.3 12.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Robert Williams III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Robert Williams III has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 3.7% of his team's total makes.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.