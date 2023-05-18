Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Denver (20-16-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.1%) than Los Angeles (9-14-1) does as the underdog (37.5%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- On offense, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.2 points per game). On defense it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Los Angeles' buckets are 3-pointers, and 74.8% are 2-pointers.
