Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 19
Al Horford will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Horford's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|9.8
|7.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|7.7
|Assists
|2.5
|3
|3
|PRA
|16.5
|19
|17.8
|PR
|14.5
|16
|14.8
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat
- Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.
- He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.
Al Horford vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|32
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12/2/2022
|34
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|33
|6
|6
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|34
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.