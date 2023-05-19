The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.

The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 16 treys per game (second-best).

Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).

