Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (215)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 16 treys per game (second-best).
- Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).
