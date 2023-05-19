In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 15.5 +100 14.9 Marcus Smart 13.5 -110 11.5 Derrick White 8.5 -110 12.4

