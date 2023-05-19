How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than on the road (15.8). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
