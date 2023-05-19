The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 214.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.

Boston's matchups this year have an average total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Boston has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

