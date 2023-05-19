The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 214.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston's matchups this year have an average total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
  • Against the spread, Boston has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

