TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) will go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Watch Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Heat defeated the Celtics 123-116, led by Jimmy Butler with 35 points (plus seven assists and five rebounds). Tatum was the high scorer for the losing team with 30 points while adding one assist and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 7 1 0 1 1 Jaylen Brown 22 9 5 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 19 2 1 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.2 10.7 5.1 1.1 1.3 2.7 Jaylen Brown 24.9 5.8 3.8 0.6 0.4 2.7 Al Horford 7.1 7.7 3 1.6 2.3 1.5 Marcus Smart 15.1 3.6 5.2 0.8 0.3 1.9 Malcolm Brogdon 16.2 3.8 2.9 0.1 0.1 2.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.