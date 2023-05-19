The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 17, White put up 11 points in a 123-116 loss against the Heat.

With prop bets available for White, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.4 9.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.7 Assists -- 3.9 1.4 PRA -- 19.9 14 PR 10.5 16 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

